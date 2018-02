Please be informed that in order to attract the widest possible range of service providers a tender to select an audit company to audit the financial statements of Šiaulių Bankas and the group for 2018 and 2019 was announced in the Mercell's electronic procurement system. The audit company will have to audit the financial statements of the bank, the group and individual subsidiaries of the bank in accordance with international financial reporting standards.

Proposals through Mercell's procurement system for the provision of audit services to Šiaulių Bankas and the group are expected till 13 February 2018.