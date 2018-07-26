Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sibanye Gold Ltd    SGLJ   ZAE000173951

SIBANYE GOLD LTD (SGLJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sibanye Gold Ltd : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sibanye Gold Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 12:55am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sibanye Gold Limited ("Sibanye" or the "Company") (NYSE: SBGL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506141/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloomberg reported on June 26, 2018, that, "another worker was killed at [Sibanye's] Driefontein operation in South Africa, bringing the total deaths at the company's mines this year to 21." According to Bloomberg's report, Sibanye "accounts for nearly half of the 46 people reported killed at South African mines in 2018 and is already the subject of an investigation by the chief inspector of mines." After this report was released, Sibanye's share price fell sharply in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
[email protected]

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIBANYE GOLD LTD
12:55aSIBANYE GOLD LTD : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the ..
AC
07/25SIBANYE GOLD : Stillwater Receives $500 Million From Agreement With Wheaton
DJ
07/23SIBANYE GOLD LTD : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investig..
AC
07/23SIBANYE GOLD LTD : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholder with Losses on their I..
AC
07/21SIBANYE GOLD LTD : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholder with Losses on their I..
AC
07/20SIBANYE GOLD LTD : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
AC
07/20SIBANYE GOLD LTD : Sibanye Gold Limited: Pawar Reminds of Important August 27, 2..
AC
07/18SIBANYE GOLD LTD : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholder with Losses on their I..
AC
07/18Sibanye-Stillwater enters into streaming agreement with Wheaton International
AQ
07/18Wheaton precious metals acquires gold and palladium stream on stillwater
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23LESSONS FROM A MARKET GREAT : Nicholas Darvas 
07/22Wheaton Precious Metals Strikes Again 
07/18ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (07/18/2018) 
07/16Wheaton Precious Metals Adds A Little Palladium 
07/16Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Announces To Acquire Certain Gold & Palladium P.. 
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 48 112 M
EBIT 2018 4 756 M
Net income 2018 1 679 M
Debt 2018 24 012 M
Yield 2018 4,45%
P/E ratio 2018 8,91
P/E ratio 2019 5,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 16 564 M
Chart SIBANYE GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE GOLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,3  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Non-Executive Chairman
Peter L. Turner Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Technical Services
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Cumming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIBANYE GOLD LTD-55.78%1 244
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-3.61%13 670
GOLDCORP INC.8.36%11 463
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-25.71%11 210
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-25.80%6 797
EVOLUTION MINING LTD11.70%3 661