Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

05/22/2018 | 11:25am CEST

05/22/2018 | 11:25am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 93rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

22.05.2018 / 11:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 93rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 14 May 2018 until and including 21 May 2018, a number of 89,419 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
14/5/2018 17,342 115.41758
15/5/2018 17,269 116.05064
16/5/2018 18,800 116.99764
17/5/2018 17,309 116.95829
18/5/2018 18,699 117.64831

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and including 21 May 2018 amounts to 19,103,431 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 22 May 2018

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688157  22.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
