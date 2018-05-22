Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 93rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
22.05.2018 / 11:21
In the time period from 14 May 2018 until and including 21 May 2018, a
number of 89,419 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation
(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average price
|
|shares
|
|14/5/2018
|17,342
|115.41758
|15/5/2018
|17,269
|116.05064
|16/5/2018
|18,800
|116.99764
|17/5/2018
|17,309
|116.95829
|18/5/2018
|18,699
|117.64831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 21 May 2018 amounts to 19,103,431 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 22 May 2018
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
