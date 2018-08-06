Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08/06/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 104th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.08.2018 / 12:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 104th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 30 July 2018 until and including 5 August 2018, a number of 29,202 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
30/7/2018 18,282 120.33036
31/7/2018 10,920 120.49709

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and including 5 August 2018 amounts to 20,021,375 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 6 August 2018

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


06.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710577  06.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 83 345 M
EBIT 2018 7 370 M
Net income 2018 5 961 M
Debt 2018 19 349 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 15,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 95 319 M
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Roland Emil Busch Chief Technology Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS-3.45%110 236
3M COMPANY-11.93%121 599
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.10%115 134
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.70%114 201
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.01%49 003
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-16.36%47 274
