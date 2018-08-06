DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 104th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
06.08.2018 / 12:00
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 104th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 30 July 2018 until and including 5 August 2018, a
number of 29,202 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation
(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average price
|
|shares
|
|30/7/2018
|18,282
|120.33036
|31/7/2018
|10,920
|120.49709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 5 August 2018 amounts to 20,021,375 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 6 August 2018
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
