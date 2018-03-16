Siemens : Former Siemens Executive Pleads Guilty in Argentina Bribery Case

By Samuel Rubenfeld

A former Siemens AG executive pleaded guilty on Thursday in Manhattan federal court to his role in a conspiracy to pay $100 million in bribes to Argentine government officials in exchange for a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards.

The plea by Eberhard Reichert is the second by an individual in a massive bribery investigation that led to a then-record corporate bribery penalty. Siemens, in 2008, agreed to pay a combined $1.6 billion to U.S. and German authorities for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing government officials around the world, including to two former presidents of Argentina.

Siemens revamped its corporate compliance program in the wake of the settlement.

Mr. Reichert, 78 years old, worked at Siemens from 1964 to 2001. He was arrested in September in Croatia and voluntarily went through an extradition to the U.S. in December, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiring to violate the FCPA, and to wire fraud. Mr. Reichart was one of the people in charge of the Argentine identity cards project.

"Far too often, companies pay bribes as part of their business plan, upsetting what should be a level playing field and harming companies that play by the rules," said Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan.

Mr. Reichert's conviction shows that the U.S. will prosecute both companies and individuals "wherever they may reside and regardless of how long they may attempt to avoid arrest," said Mr. Cronan.

"This is a legacy case that Siemens settled with the German and US authorities in 2008," a Siemens spokeswoman said Thursday. "We will not comment on the outcome of criminal proceedings against former individual employees."

A lawyer for Mr. Reichert didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Argentina issued a tender for bids in 1994 to produce national identity cards, and the Argentine government awarded it to Siemens four years later. To obtain it, Siemens committed to paying $100 million in bribes to Argentine officials, members of the opposition party and candidates for office who were likely to come to power during the project.

Mr. Reichert, prosecutors said, worked to approve and conceal the bribes through various means, including by funneling them through shell companies associated with the recipients to disguise their purpose.

The Argentine government suspended the project in 1999, in part due to economic instability and an impending presidential election. The bribes continued despite the suspension, and when it was terminated two years later, Mr. Reichert and others caused Siemens to file a fraudulent arbitration claim against Argentina in the U.S., seeking to recoup lost profits, prosecutors said.

The bribes still continued, in part to prevent disclosure of the bribery in the arbitration but also to ensure Siemens could secure government contracts in Argentina in the future.

Siemens won the arbitration tribunal but never collected an award, agreeing to forego its winnings as part of the bribery settlement with the U.S. and German governments.

U.S. prosecutors charged Mr. Reichert and others in 2011 in connection with the company's bribery schemes in Argentina. Andrés Truppel, a former chief financial officer of Siemens Argentina, pleaded guilty in 2015. He has yet to be sentenced.

Mr. Truppel admitted in his 2015 plea deal that he had paid nearly $1 million to a former official in Argentina's justice ministry that was used to bribe a sitting government official, and that he used a $27 million sham contract between a Siemens entity and another company to conceal bribes to Argentine officials. Mr. Reichert, in his plea on Thursday, admitted to approving the contract.

Charges against several other Siemens executives are pending, prosecutors said.