Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS (SIE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Siemens : Former Siemens Executive Pleads Guilty in Argentina Bribery Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 12:36am CET

By Samuel Rubenfeld

A former Siemens AG executive pleaded guilty on Thursday in Manhattan federal court to his role in a conspiracy to pay $100 million in bribes to Argentine government officials in exchange for a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards.

The plea by Eberhard Reichert is the second by an individual in a massive bribery investigation that led to a then-record corporate bribery penalty. Siemens, in 2008, agreed to pay a combined $1.6 billion to U.S. and German authorities for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing government officials around the world, including to two former presidents of Argentina.

Siemens revamped its corporate compliance program in the wake of the settlement.

Mr. Reichert, 78 years old, worked at Siemens from 1964 to 2001. He was arrested in September in Croatia and voluntarily went through an extradition to the U.S. in December, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiring to violate the FCPA, and to wire fraud. Mr. Reichart was one of the people in charge of the Argentine identity cards project.

"Far too often, companies pay bribes as part of their business plan, upsetting what should be a level playing field and harming companies that play by the rules," said Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan.

Mr. Reichert's conviction shows that the U.S. will prosecute both companies and individuals "wherever they may reside and regardless of how long they may attempt to avoid arrest," said Mr. Cronan.

"This is a legacy case that Siemens settled with the German and US authorities in 2008," a Siemens spokeswoman said Thursday. "We will not comment on the outcome of criminal proceedings against former individual employees."

A lawyer for Mr. Reichert didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Argentina issued a tender for bids in 1994 to produce national identity cards, and the Argentine government awarded it to Siemens four years later. To obtain it, Siemens committed to paying $100 million in bribes to Argentine officials, members of the opposition party and candidates for office who were likely to come to power during the project.

Mr. Reichert, prosecutors said, worked to approve and conceal the bribes through various means, including by funneling them through shell companies associated with the recipients to disguise their purpose.

The Argentine government suspended the project in 1999, in part due to economic instability and an impending presidential election. The bribes continued despite the suspension, and when it was terminated two years later, Mr. Reichert and others caused Siemens to file a fraudulent arbitration claim against Argentina in the U.S., seeking to recoup lost profits, prosecutors said.

The bribes still continued, in part to prevent disclosure of the bribery in the arbitration but also to ensure Siemens could secure government contracts in Argentina in the future.

Siemens won the arbitration tribunal but never collected an award, agreeing to forego its winnings as part of the bribery settlement with the U.S. and German governments.

U.S. prosecutors charged Mr. Reichert and others in 2011 in connection with the company's bribery schemes in Argentina. Andrés Truppel, a former chief financial officer of Siemens Argentina, pleaded guilty in 2015. He has yet to be sentenced.

Mr. Truppel admitted in his 2015 plea deal that he had paid nearly $1 million to a former official in Argentina's justice ministry that was used to bribe a sitting government official, and that he used a $27 million sham contract between a Siemens entity and another company to conceal bribes to Argentine officials. Mr. Reichert, in his plea on Thursday, admitted to approving the contract.

Charges against several other Siemens executives are pending, prosecutors said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
12:36aSIEMENS : Former Siemens Executive Pleads Guilty in Argentina Bribery Case
DJ
12:16aGLOBAL VEHICLE LICENSE PLATE RECOGNI : Global Vehicle License Plate Recognition ..
AQ
03/15SIEMENS : Former Siemens Executive Pleads Guilty In Manhattan Federal Court To $..
AQ
03/15SIEMENS : Former Siemens Executive Pleads Guilty To Role in $100 Million Foreign..
AQ
03/15SIEMENS : Ex-Siemens employee pleads guilty in U.S. to Argentine bribery scheme
RE
03/15SIEMENS : Raises $5.2 Billion in Health-Care Unit IPO -- Update
DJ
03/15SIEMENS : Patent Issued for Biochip Sensor (USPTO 9910030)
AQ
03/15SIEMENS : Patent Issued for Local Coil for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging System a..
AQ
03/15SIEMENS' : Teamcenter updated certification on Microsoft Azure delivers PLM clou..
AQ
03/14Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share - sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15Siemens raises $5.2B in Healthineers IPO 
03/14Siemens MoU pledges ?1B in investments in Brazil 
03/09GE : You Can Smell The Blood 
03/09HollySys Growing, But Consistency Remains An Issue 
03/07Strategic Allies In The 'Storage' Of Industrial/Municipal Electricity 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 84 340 M
EBIT 2018 8 272 M
Net income 2018 5 806 M
Debt 2018 18 313 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,79
P/E ratio 2019 13,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 89 335 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | SIE | DE0007236101 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 131 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Roland Emil Busch Chief Technology Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS-9.32%110 555
3M-0.46%141 473
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-18.22%125 290
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-1.92%113 380
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS1.49%58 039
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.11%45 718
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.