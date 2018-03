By Nathan Allen

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Wednesday it has signed a contract with Punjab Thermal Power to service its Punjab Power Plant Jhang.

Under the terms of the contract, Siemens said it will provide maintenance and repair services to the 1.3 gigawatt combined-cycle plant for 12 years.

Siemens had earlier said it would provide turbines, generators and control systems for the plant, which is expected to begin operations in December.

