SIEMENS
114.37 EUR   -4.55%
Siemens : intends to propose Ernst & Young as independent auditors

08/02/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

Siemens AG

Munich, 2018-Aug-02

The Supervisory Board of Siemens AG intends to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH, Stuttgart, to serve as independent auditors for fiscal 2019. This is the result of an intensive dialogue between the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee and the Managing Board of Siemens AG as well as of an extensive tender process pursuant to relevant European statutory provisions. In the view of the aforementioned governing bodies and committee, Ernst & Young presented the most attractive offer in the tender process.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting is to vote on the proposal of the Supervisory Board on January 30, 2019. The shareholders then elect the independent auditors of the Annual Financial Statements of Siemens AG and of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Siemens Group for fiscal 2019 as well as of the audit review of the Interim Group Management Report for the first half-year of fiscal 2019.

In accordance with the statutory provisions, Siemens AG conducted a tender for the audit of the Annual Financial Statements of Siemens AG and of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Siemens Group for fiscal 2019 because Ernst & Young is auditing these statements for the tenth consecutive time in fiscal 2018 - and thus for the longest period that is possible without putting out a tender. As a result of the tender, the audit mandate for Ernst & Young can be extended each year by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for a period not extending beyond fiscal 2028. The partners of the auditor who are responsible for conducting the independent audits are to be rotated off the engagement team in accordance with the legally mandated time limits.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Siemens AG published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 83 261 M
EBIT 2018 7 467 M
Net income 2018 6 010 M
Debt 2018 18 901 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 16,24
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 103 B
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 133 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Roland Emil Busch Chief Technology Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS3.16%119 569
3M COMPANY-12.03%126 053
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.30%118 558
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.89%118 381
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.32%49 703
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-14.10%48 555
