Siemens : inaugurates Sales & Support Office in Bhubaneswar

SIEMENS LTD
Report
01/23/2018 | 07:54am CET

Siemens Limited has set up a branch office in the city of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha and a regional hub. The setting up of the new office is part of Siemens Limited's strategy to increase proximity to customers in the region. The office will cater mainly to customers for products and solutions provided by Siemens Limited's Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Energy Management and Building Technology Divisions.

On the setting up of the new office, Bhaskar Mandal, Executive Vice President and Head of Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Limited, said, 'Industries that are located in this regional hub include cement, pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, chemicals, fertilizers and
paper. With our wide range of solutions for these industries that support energy savings initiatives and enhance the productivity of our customers, we are in a unique position to support our customers based in the eastern part of India in their growth strategy in the coming years.'

Siemens has a wide array of integrated electrical, automation and digitalization products, solutions and services, including global standard project management, plant operation and engineering capabilities, low voltage, medium & high voltage electrical and instrumentation products, solutions in building technology domain such as fire detection and alarm systems.​

Bhubaneswar is one of the Smart Cities identified by the government of India and it provides good business potential for many of our customers. It is covered under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and has various projects under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. It has easy access to various ports, petrochemical, steel and aluminum hubs at Paradeep, Dhamra, Gopalpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Angul.

Contact for journalists:

Siemens Ltd., Media Relations
Bijesh Kamath
Phone: +91 22 3967 7537, 3967 7000
E-mail: [email protected]
Follow Siemens India on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemensindia

Siemens Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 06:54:06 UTC.

