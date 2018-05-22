Log in
SIENNA RESOURCES INC
Sienna to Commence Downhole EM Survey on Cobalt, Nickel, and Copper Slättberg Project in Sweden

05/22/2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) ("Sienna") is pleased to announce that downhole electromagnetic ("EM") surveys are slated to be run on the recently completed drill holes on the Slättberg nickel-copper cobalt project in Sweden Project. Downhole EM is an ideal exploration tool to utilize at Slättberg due to the highly conductive nature of the cobalt-nickel-copper mineralization. The intent of the EM surveys will be to identify conductive anomalies in the immediate vicinity of the drill holes that were not intercepted in the holes. This may generate a new series of prioritized drill targets for immediate follow-up, and will also help constrain the geometries of known bodies of mineralization on the project.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna states, "The downhole survey should be able to enable the next phase of drilling to better determine the highest priority follow up targets. We are pleased with the initial drill results and we are looking forward to a busy summer on the ground."

About Sienna Resources Inc.:

The Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project consists of three adjacent exploration permits comprising approximately 12,733 contiguous acres.

Slättberg is located 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting cobalt-nickel-copper rich massive sulfide mineralization that occurs within a two kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The Project contains drill defined massive sulfide mineralization that extends to ~100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. The Project is accessible year round, with nearby rail, power and 5 smelters in the Nordic region. At least 16 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1800's.

Mineralization at Slättberg is hosted by 1.8-1.9 Ga (Svecofennian) supracrustal rocks (metavolcanics and metasediments) located along the southwestern flank of a large gabbroic intrusive complex. The historic mines are positioned along an east-west trend of massive sulfide occurrences developed in and around a similarly oriented body of "leptite". This is a local term used to describe rhyolitic/felsic tuffaceous rocks commonly associated with sulfide mineralization in Bergslagen. Mafic and ultramafic rocks also occur in and around the mine workings.

Sweden is at the forefront of an exploration and development boom in the mining industry. The country's favorable business environment includes a low corporate income tax rate, a proactive geological survey, and broad public support for export-led resource extraction. Sweden has a long history of mining, and is host to some of Europe's largest active mines.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email [email protected] for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
[email protected]

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Managers
NameTitle
Jason Gigliotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
John Parker Masters Secretary & Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA RESOURCES INC-55.76%0
BHP BILLITON PLC14.15%132 018
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.25%132 018
RIO TINTO10.10%104 409
RIO TINTO LIMITED13.19%104 409
ANGLO AMERICAN20.04%35 674
