Sify announces the appointment of Regional CEO-West, Mr. Arindam Mukherjee

Santa Clara, California, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered at Chennai, India, India’s leading Data Center, Cloud, Telecom and Managed Services provider with global delivery capabilities, today announced the appointment of Arindam Mukherjee as Regional CEO for the West region, India, to strengthen its regional customer engagement leadership who will drive strategy and transformation and build an organization closer to the customer on all fronts.



Arindam brings to Sify a 20-year career dotted with leadership positions in top tier companies across sales, operations, strategy and channels. In his career span with reputed organizations like Cisco, Intel and HCL, Arindam has held varied positions across Enterprise, Commercial & Communications business. He has led large businesses, teams and country initiatives across India and SAARC. In his last assignment with Cisco as Area Operations Director, Enterprise Business (India & SAARC), he was responsible for driving business for Financial Services, Ecommerce, Energy and Manufacturing verticals.



Commenting on his induction, Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Arindam to Sify. Arindam’s growth in the industry has made him the right fit to drive strategy and transformation model led business in our largest and the most potential region. He will lead and drive new areas of growth and, build and expand the market based on partnerships and alliances to establish Sify as ICT transformation partner of choice for top Enterprises and Digital companies”.



