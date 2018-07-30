Log in
News

Sigma Capital : Two New Starters at Sigma Capital Group plc

07/30/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Two New Starters at Sigma Capital Group plc

July 30, 2018

The PRS, residential development and urban regeneration specialist, Sigma Capital Group plc ('Sigma'), has welcomed two new team members for the roles of Marketing Executive and Assistant Accountant.

Tiffany Chevis joins the marketing team, based in Manchester, as Marketing Executive, following two and a half years at AKA North, while Ali Tariq joins Sigma as Assistant Accountant from H&K Ltd.

Tiffany will assist the promotion of Sigma's Simple Life and DifRent PRS housing brands, whilst also supporting the corporate messaging of the Company and The PRS REIT plc.

As Assistant Accountant, Ali will support the finance and management team as the workload increases.

The new starters are Sigma's 3rd and 4th hires in Manchester this year, as the growing company continues to accelerate its delivery of PRS housing across the UK's major conurbations.

Matt Townson, Development Director at Sigma, said: 'Both Ali and Tiffany bring some great experience and enthusiasm to their respective roles and we welcome them both in what is an exciting period of growth for us.

'With more than 1,700 PRS homes currently under construction across the UK, and a number of exciting projects on the horizon, Sigma must attract and retain the best talent to ensure we continue to deliver our developments to the highest standard. These latest hires reflect that commitment.'

Tiffany Chevis said: 'The opportunity to be a part of the team, spreading the word about the fantastic homes we build for rent was hugely appealing, and I look forward to supporting the continued success of the business.'

Ali Tariq said: 'Coming from a construction background before re-training in accountancy meant that this was an ideal role for me. Sigma has an impressive track record and business model and I will be working for one of the leading housing investors in the country. I am proud to be part of the team.'

Disclaimer

Sigma Capital Group plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:06:08 UTC
