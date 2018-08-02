Signify : Interact Hospitality opens the way to smart hotels; System debuts at AccorHotel’s Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore

Interact Hospitality opens the way to smart hotels

Internet of Things (IoT) system redefines the guest experience; simplifies hotel operations; saves energy; improves staff efficiency and satisfaction

System debuts at AccorHotel's iconic Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore - The smart hotel of the future got a step closer today with the launch of Interact Hospitality from Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting. The hotel room management system enables guests to alter lighting, temperature and make room service requests at the touch of a button. This smart system also lets hotel staff know if a room is occupied and helps them to respond quicker to guest requests, providing useful information to improve the guest experience, optimize operations and save energy. The first commercial implementation of this smart system takes place at the 1,261-room SwissôtelThe Stamford in Singapore.

Smarter hotel management

Imagine a hotel room where hotel staff will never disturb you unnecessarily. A room where you don't fiddle with a key card to switch things on - the lights come on automatically when you enter, and lights, HVAC and other systems shut down to conserve energy when you leave. A room so smart, that it remembers your preferences and knows if you're in or not. This has all been made possible by Interact Hospitality, a software system designed with the Internet of Things (IoT) in mind.

Interact Hospitality also benefits hotel managers. By integrating lighting, sensors, HVAC and Property Management Systems, Interact Hospitality allows managers to monitor their entire property via a single dashboard.

The system's open Application Program Interface (API) enables its connection to a variety of hotel systems, so that real-time information can be fed into everything from housekeeping to engineering systems, helping to make hotel operations more efficient.

One of the key operational benefits of Interact Hospitality is energy savings. In hot climates especially, HVAC can consume more than half of a hotel's energy use. By using data from occupancy sensors located in guest rooms and information from Property Management systems, Interact Hospitality can automatically turn down systems - including HVAC and lighting - when rooms are unoccupied. This allows managers to reduce electricity bills while ensuring rooms match guest preferences.

The intuitive room management system also displays information on room status so that staff do not reach out to guests unnecessarily. If a room is set to 'Do Not Disturb,' the laundry delivery is automatically paused to respect guest wishes and save staff unnecessary trips and time. This also helps to increase staff satisfaction through more seamless processes.