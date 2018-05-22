Log in
Signify : share repurchase periodic update

05/22/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Press Release

May 22, 2018

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 387,605 shares in the period May 14, 2018 to May 21, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 25.19 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 9.8 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on May 2, 2018. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 880,257 shares for a total consideration of EUR 22.7 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Robin Jansen
Tel: +31 6 1594 4569
E-mail: [email protected]

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: [email protected]

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries, we unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Link to PDF



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Signify via Globenewswire
