SIKA (SIK)
Report
Sika : ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN LEADING MANUFACTURER OF ROOFING AND WATERPROOFING SYSTEMS IN ITALY

01/16/2018 | 07:01am CET

Sika AG / SIKA ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN LEADING MANUFACTURER OF ROOFING AND WATERPROOFING SYSTEMS IN ITALY . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika has acquired a majority stake in Index Construction Systems and Products, a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems headquartered close to Verona, Italy. The company generates annual sales of CHF 115 million. By acquiring Index, Sika will extend its product range and significantly strengthen its position in the Italian market.

Index is a well-established, family-owned company with a highly regarded brand and a loyal customer base. Its product portfolio consists of technologically advanced bituminous membranes for roofing and waterproofing, products for thermal and acoustic insulation, as well as waterproofing and repair mortars. The company mainly serves customers in Italy, but also in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Index was established in 1978 by Luigi Carlon, who has owned and run the company since then. To ensure a smooth transition, he will keep a minority stake and continue to contribute to the management of the company as the Chairman of the Board of Index.

Thanks to the acquisition Sika can profit from Index's know-how and expertise in bitumen technologies when further developing its business in Southern Europe and North Africa. By combining both companies' products, Sika will become a full-range supplier offering all available technologies in the roofing and waterproofing market. Furthermore, access to the broad sales network of Index will provide significant cross-selling opportunities.

Luigi Carlon, founder of Index: "I am very proud to have found in Sika a partner who will support the growth of Index. Together we will advance our market position as the Italian market leader for roofing systems, and further develop our business. Thanks to the worldwide presence of Sika, I am especially glad that Index can continue to grow and in the future bring even more innovative products to our customers."

Paul Schuler, CEO of Sika: "We are delighted to welcome the Index employees into the Sika team and look forward to expanding our joint business operations. Index is a proven industry leader and together we will hold a strong number one position in the Italian roofing market. On account of its high research and development competence, and expandable production capacity, Sika will establish the new site as its Southern European production hub for bituminous systems, with potential to also serve the Middle East and Africa."

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
[email protected]

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Sika AG
Zugerstrasse 50 Baar Switzerland

WKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 6 212 M
EBIT 2017 895 M
Net income 2017 648 M
Finance 2017 624 M
Yield 2017 1,35%
P/E ratio 2017 32,71
P/E ratio 2018 28,43
EV / Sales 2017 2,78x
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
Capitalization 17 866 M
Chart SIKA
Duration : Period :
Sika Technical Analysis Chart | SIK | CH0000587979 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SIKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7 944  CHF
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Schuler Chief Executive Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adrian Widmer Chief Financial Officer
Frank Höfflin Chief Technology Officer
Ulrich W. Suter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIKA7.30%18 466
ECOLAB2.61%39 778
SYMRISE-2.79%11 025
CLARIANT2.64%9 596
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 402
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC2.89%8 404
