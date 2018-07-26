Log in
Sika : DYNAMIC 13.9% RISE IN SALES IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

07/26/2018 | 05:10am CEST

In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) sales increased by 13.6% in local currencies (previous year: 7.4%). The major EU countries with the core markets of Spain and the UK exhibited high single-digit growth. Double-digit growth rates were recorded in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. With the acquisition of Index Construction Systems and Products, Sika has secured a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems headquartered close to Verona, Italy. By acquiring Index, Sika will extend its product range and further strengthen its position in the Italian market. Production capacity was increased in both Senegal and Saudi Arabia through the commissioning of new factories for concrete admixtures.

The newly established Americas region recorded growth of 13.6% (previous year: 11.7%). The US was able to post doubledigit growth thanks to strong demand in key target markets. After a long, harsh winter, Canada is back on a growth trajectory. Mexico and Argentina once again enjoyed above-average growth. The basis for further growth in Central America was laid with the establishment of a new national subsidiary in Honduras.

Growth in the Asia/Pacific region amounted to 5.0% (previous year: 4.2%). The highest growth rates were recorded by India and China. In Vietnam, a state-of-the-art facility for mortar production has come on stream in the Bac Ninh plant alongside the existing production of concrete admixtures. This will enable Sika to continue to grow in this country's boomingconstruction market.

The new Global Business segment recorded a growth rate of 28.5% (previous year: 9.2%), with 20.7% attributable to the acquisition of Faist ChemTec. This new segment includes the globally managed automotive business as well as the two acquisitions Axson Technologies and Faist ChemTec - which are both established providers of components and solutions for the automotive and other areas, and are likewise centrally managed.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:09:03 UTC
