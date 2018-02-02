Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Silence Therapeutics plc       GB0008433350

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
10:10a SILENCE THERAPE : s) in Company
01/31 SILENCE THERAPE : s) in Company
01/22 SILENCE THERAPE : Key European patent granted
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Silence Therapeutics : s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:10am CET

RNS Number : 7590D

Silence Therapeutics PLC

02 February 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Silence Therapeutics PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

SPREADEX LTD

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

St Albans, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

25/01/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

01/02/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.57%

4.37%

4.94%

69,991,624

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

0.57%

4.53%

5.10%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B9GTXM62

400,887

0.57%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

400,887

0.57%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

CFD/SPREADBET

3,057,667

4.37%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

3,057,667

4.37%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

David Corben

01727895135

Place of completion

UK

Date of completion

01/02/2018

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDHOLUUVWRWNAURRR

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:09:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
10:10a SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : s) in Company
01/31 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : s) in Company
01/22 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Key European patent granted
01/08 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Post year end business update
2017 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Further Partial Disposal - Arrowhead common shares
2017 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
2017 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Price Monitoring Extension
2017 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Further Partial Disposal - Arrowhead common shares
2017 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Partial Disposal of Arrowhead common shares
2017 SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Update on litigation matters
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Silence Therapeutics reports 1H results
2016 RXI PHARMACEUTICALS : Moving On Promising Scar Treatment
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ali Mortazavi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annalisa Mary Jenkins Non-Executive Chairman
Torsten Hoffmann Chief Operating Officer
David J. Ellam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dmitry Samarsky Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC198
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%36 890
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC6.61%21 254
LONZA GROUP-1.67%20 664
INCYTE CORPORATION-2.33%19 055
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS38.06%13 166
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.