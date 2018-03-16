Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silgan Holdings Inc.    SLGN

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. (SLGN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Silgan : Announces Redemption of All of Its Outstanding 5% Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 08:46am EDT

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that it has given an irrevocable notice for the redemption on April 16, 2018 of all $280 million aggregate principal amount of its remaining outstanding 5% Senior Notes due 2020. The Company originally issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5% Senior Notes in 2012 and then had redeemed $220 million aggregate principal amount of its 5% Senior Notes in 2017. Pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 5% Senior Notes, the Company will redeem all $280 million aggregate principal amount of its remaining outstanding 5% Senior Notes on April 16, 2018 at a redemption price of 100 percent of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest up to the redemption date. The Company will fund this redemption with revolving loan borrowings under its senior secured credit facility and cash on hand.

* * *

Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.1 billion in 2017. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

Statements included in this press release which are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2017 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Therefore, the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
08:46aSILGAN : Announces Redemption of All of Its Outstanding 5% Senior Notes
BU
07:53aEXCLUSIVE : Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn - sources
RE
03/15SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/14SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-Dividend Alert: Silgan Raised its Dividend by 11%; Wil..
AC
03/08SILGAN : Increases Dividend for 14th Consecutive Year since Initiation and Decla..
AQ
03/07SILGAN : Hoopeston firm asks for street closure
AQ
03/01SILGAN HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01SILGAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/28SILGAN : Increases Dividend for 14th Consecutive Year since Initiation and Decla..
BU
02/08SILGAN : Announces Record 2017 Earnings; Positioned for Growth and Significant I..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12VALUATION DASHBOARD : Energy And Materials - Update 
03/0820 DIVIDEND INCREASES : February 26-March 2, 2018 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors) 
02/28Silgan Holdings declares $0.10 dividend 
02/19VALUATION DASHBOARD : Energy And Materials - Update 
01/31Silgan Holdings' (SLGN) CEO Anthony Allott on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 398 M
EBIT 2018 429 M
Net income 2018 233 M
Debt 2018 2 294 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 13,78
P/E ratio 2019 12,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 3 190 M
Chart SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | SLGN | US8270481091 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Allott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Philip Silver Non-Executive Co-Chairman
D. Greg Horrigan Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Adam J. Greenlee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Lewis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.-1.67%3 190
BALL CORPORATION8.16%14 585
AMCOR LIMITED-8.63%12 821
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-0.62%10 192
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.13.93%9 065
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-9.25%8 070
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.