Silver Base : Announcements and Notices - - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
02/02/2018 | 10:25am CET
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 886)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 1501-1502, 15/F, Hong Kong Club Building, 3A Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT:
(a)the entering into of the VIE Agreements (as defined in the Company's circular dated 5 February 2018 (the "Circular")), a copy of which has been produced to the meeting marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed;
and
(b)the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to do all acts and things as they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the VIE Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and to execute all such other documents, instruments and agreements (including the affixation of the Company's common seal, if required) deemed by them to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the entering into of the VIE Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder."
By Order of the Board
Silver Base Group Holdings Limited
Wong Hing KeungCompany Secretary
Hong Kong, 5 February 2018
Registered office:
Head office and principal place of
Cricket Square
business in Hong Kong:
Hutchins Drive
Room 1802-03, 18th Floor
P.O. Box 2681
Far East Finance Centre
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
16 Harcourt Road
Cayman Islands
Hong Kong
Notes:
1. Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
2. The form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.
3. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
4. Where there are joint Shareholders any one of such joint Shareholder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint Shareholders be present at the EGM the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of shareholders of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
5. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, at the offices of the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending in person and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof, should he so wish.
6. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 22 February 2018 to Tuesday, 27 February 2018, both days inclusive, during which period no transfers of shares shall be registered. The holder of Shares whose name appears on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the forthcoming EGM, all transfers of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 21 February 2018.
7. As at the date of this notice, the board of the company comprises of Mr. Liang Guoxing (Chairman), Mr. Yan Jun (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Chen Xiaoxu as executive Directors; Mr. Wu Jie Si and Mr. Chen Sing Hung Johnny as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Hung Sui Kwan, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Lee Kwok Keung Edward as independent non-executive Directors.
Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:24:05 UTC.