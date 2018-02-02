Silver Base : Announcements and Notices - - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 886)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 1501-1502, 15/F, Hong Kong Club Building, 3A Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

(a)the entering into of the VIE Agreements (as defined in the Company's circular dated 5 February 2018 (the "Circular")), a copy of which has been produced to the meeting marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed;

and

(b)the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to do all acts and things as they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the VIE Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and to execute all such other documents, instruments and agreements (including the affixation of the Company's common seal, if required) deemed by them to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the entering into of the VIE Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder."

By Order of the Board

Silver Base Group Holdings Limited

Wong Hing Keung Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018

