Silver Bull Intersects 10 Meters of Sulphide Mineralization Grading 347g/t Silver, 20.7% Zinc, 1.35% Lead & 1.25% Copper, on the Sierra Mojada Project, Coahuila, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX:SVB) (OTCQB:SVBL) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to provide results of the final three drill holes from the first zone of the underground drill program targeting the newly discovered Sulphide Zone, which sits under the previously defined oxide zone on the Sierra Mojada Project in Coahuila, Northern Mexico.



Location of the new sulphide zone of mineralization in relation to the previously defined oxide 43-101 resource previously defined at Sierra Mojada. This new zone will be the initial target of the planned drill program.



Summary of the drill holes announced to date. This news release focuses on drill holes T17023-T17025. A selection of holes previously announced is also shown for reference.



Location of the new sulphide zone identified through the reconditioning of 350 meters of new underground workings (announced on 10 January 2018) in relation to the area of sulphide mineralization drilled in 2017 and hole B11144, which intersected 8.45 meters @ 17% Zinc, 5.45% lead, and 60g/t silver. All known sulphide occurrences are located in an east-west trending chargeability high identified in an Induced Polarization geophysics survey. This geophysics anomaly is over 1.4 kilometers in length and is open to the west. These new areas will be the target of the next phase of underground drilling in this area.





Highlights from the three holes announced in this news release include:

Hole T17023 – 10 meters @ 347g/t silver, 20.7% zinc, 1.25% copper, and 1.35% lead.

Hole T17024 – 3 meters @ 303g/t silver, 20.1% zinc, 1.53% copper, and 1.18% lead.

Hole T17025 – 1 meters @ 127g/t silver, 21.1% zinc, 0.29% copper, and 3.14% lead.

The Sulphide Zone: A continuous underground channel sampling program conducted by Silver Bull during the month of August 2017 identified a series of east-west trending high angle structure hosting sulphide mineralization (announced in a news release on 11 September 2017). Results from the continuous channel sampling program yielded 31.5 meters grading at 22.36% zinc, 134.5g/t silver, 2.05% lead, 0.21% copper and 10.5 meters @ 432g/t silver, 1.15% zinc, 0.05% lead, and 1.22% copper and is the target of the current drill program.

The Drill Program: For the drill program Silver Bull is utilizing a company owned Termite drill rig which aims to test the grade, thickness, and continuity of the sulphide mineralization identified by the channel sampling program. The Termite is capable of drilling up to 100 meters of NQ diamond core and five drill stations are presently planned with more expected to be added as the drill program progresses.

Hole ID Hole Length (m) From (m) To (m) Intercept length (m) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Cu (%) Pb (%) T17023 20.8 0 10 10 347 20.7 1.25 1.35 T17024 21.45 0 3 3 303.7 20.1 1.53 1.18 T17025 35.55 0 1 1 127 21.1 0.29 3.14

Tim Barry, President, CEO and director of Silver Bull states, “We have identified two distinct zones of high grade sulphide mineralization that are 4 to 5 meters in width and trend in a roughly E-W direction. Our recent drilling has extended these two zones to over 150 meters each along strike. The zone to the north is dominated by high grade silver, up to 1,300g/t and high grade copper up to 3.3%, whilst the zone to the south has, in addition to high grade silver and copper, high grade zinc grading over 20%. This is interpreted to represent a zonation of metals in the deposit. In addition to the area recently drilled we have opened up an additional 350 meters of historical workings along the east-west trend of the sulphide mineralization which was announced in January 2018. This channel sampling program clearly shows the continuation of high grade mineralization towards the west. Our underground geological mapping of this area shows a number of high angle structures up to 2 meters wide containing sulphide mineralization grading up to 1,300 grams per ton silver, 42% zinc, 18% lead, and 13% copper that appear to feed into the overlying oxide zone. This will be the next target of our drill program in this area”.

A summary of the results are shown in the maps below.

About the Sierra Mojada deposit: Sierra Mojada is an open pittable oxide deposit, as disclosed in the NI43-101 "Technical Report on the Resources of the Sierra Mojada Project Coahuila, Mexico" dated June 8, 2015, with a NI43-101 compliant measured and indicated "global" resource of 58.7 million tonnes grading 3.6% zinc and 50g/t silver at a $13.50 NSR cutoff giving 4.670 billion pounds of zinc and 90.8 million ounces of silver. Included within the "global" resource is a measured and indicated "high grade zinc zone" within the Lerchs-Grossman (LG) Optimized Pit of 10.03 million tonnes with an average grade of 11% zinc at a 6% cutoff, giving 2.426 billion pounds of zinc, and a measured and indicated "high grade silver zone" of 19 million tonnes with an average grade of 102.5g/t silver at a 50g/t cutoff giving 62.6 million ounces of silver. Mineralization remains open in the east, west, and northerly directions. Approximately 60% of the current 3.2 kilometer mineralized body is at or near surface before dipping at around 6 degrees to the east.

Sample Analysis and QA/QC: All samples have been analyzed at ALS Chemex in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. Samples are first tested with the "ME-ICP41m" procedure which analyzes for 35 elements using a near total aqua regia digestion. Samples with silver values above 100ppm are re-analyzed using the Ag-GRA21 procedure which is a fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Samples with zinc, lead, and copper values above 10,000ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using the AA46 procedure which is a near total aqua regia digestion with an atomic absorption finish.



A rigorous procedure is in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified standards and blanks, as well as duplicate samples are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process.

About Silver Bull: Silver Bull is a mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade on the OTCQB in the United States, and is based out of Vancouver, Canada. The "Sierra Mojada" project is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc.



The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM), and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

