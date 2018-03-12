Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc    SAMG

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc : Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:01am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: SAMG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit: https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22703

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEME
11:01aSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. ..
AC
03/09SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
03/09SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
03/09SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : reports 4Q loss
AQ
03/09SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Reports Q4 and Year-end 2017 Results
PR
03/05SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/05SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : SAMG) to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 201..
PR
02/23SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/15SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
02/15SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09Silvercrest Asset Management reports Q4 results 
02/26FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (02/26/2018) 
02/15Silvercrest Asset Management declares $0.14 dividend 
01/12DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 1/10/ : Shld, re, swz, dex, nxrt 
2017Silvercrest Asset Management goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 100 M
EBIT 2018 22,8 M
Net income 2018 16,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 12,86
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEME
Duration : Period :
Silvercrest Asset Manageme Technical Analysis Chart | SAMG | US8283591092 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Ralston Hough Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Chin Vice President-Operations
Floyd Han Vice President-Operations
Rohan Kalyanpur SVP-Operations & Head-Technology
Scott A. Gerard CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC-0.62%203
INVESCO LTD.-7.23%14 055
AMP LIMITED4.62%12 440
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY7.11%12 106
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED2.15%3 018
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-20.75%2 814
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.