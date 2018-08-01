Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  SIMONA AG    SIM   DE0007239402

SIMONA AG (SIM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SIMONA : acquires American extrusion company PMC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:38am CEST

Kirn/Archbald. The SIMONA Group has acquired Premier Material Concepts, LLC (PMC), Findlay, Ohio, USA. PMC is an extrusion company specializing primarily in the manufacture of plastic sheet products used in recreational vehicles, agricultural, and industrial applications. Employing more than 60 people, the company generated annual revenue of approx. USD 27 million in fiscal 2017.

Focusing on attractive niche markets for thermoforming applications, PMC supplies highperformance plastics requiring specialist solutions and significant materials expertise. Among the key materials processed by the company are TPO, ABS, and combinations of vinyl and acrylic with ABS. PMC is renowned for its highly flexible production capabilities and its extensive in-house expertise in the field of product development. The company was owned by a private equity firm.

'PMC allows us to extend our product offering and strengthens our position in the U.S. plastics market. In addition, this acquisition gives us access to materials for thermoforming applications and underpins our strategic ambitions when it comes to diversifying our sheet business.' said Larry Schorr, CEO of SIMONA AMERICA GROUP. He added that 'we are looking forward to the contributions of the existing management team of Tom Miller, Roger Jean and Eric Short to our overall business in North America.'

'The acquisition of PMC reflects our commitment as we continue to pursue our growth strategy in the United States. It adds to the Group's core competencies in extrusion and gives us access to new materials and markets. We are further extending our position in the United States - the second-largest individual market for the SIMONA Group - and are diversifying our product portfolio. Our Group will continue on that strategic route. The geographical proximity of SIMONA PMC to our subsidiary Boltaron and the operational management of the company by our senior executive team headed by Dean Li as the company's new CEO will create synergies,' said Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of the SIMONA Group.

'Following the acquisition, we will be looking to build on the strong PMC brand and the company's excellent reputation in the U.S. market; the company will continue to operate as an independent entity under the SIMONA PMC name,' said Dean Li, the newly appointed CEO of SIMONA PMC. 'We are delighted that PMC will now become an integral part of the SIMONA family and look forward to evolving PMC's success story as we move forward together,' Li added.

SIMONA AMERICA is part of SIMONA Group, one of the leading manufacturers and development partners of high quality thermoplastic products. SIMONA AMERICA has two operations, in Newcomerstown, OH and Archbald, PA. Boltaron's plant in Ohio focuses on aviation interior products. In Pennsylvania, the company produces large volume polyolefin and PVC products, as well as specialty products for the corrosion protective, semiconductor, recreation and building industries under the SIMONA brand. SIMONA AMERICA generates annual sales of more than USD 110 million and employs 245 people.

SIMONA Group´s product portfolio includes semi-finished parts (sheets, rods, profiles, welding rods), pipes and fittings as well as finished parts. SIMONA employs 1,300 people worldwide. The Group manufactures 35,000 products in Germany and abroad. Generating USD 460 million sales, annual production exceeds 140,000 tonnes. SIMONA AG is a stock corporation listed in the General Standard.

SIMONA Group was advised by Fredericks Michael & Co. an investment bank with offices in New York, London and Sao Paulo on this transaction. www.fm-co.com.

Both parties to the transaction have agreed not to disclose details regarding the terms of the purchase agreement and the consideration payable.

Disclaimer

Simona AG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMONA AG
08:38aSIMONA : acquires American extrusion company PMC
PU
08:18aSIMONA : records sizeable expansion in first-half earnings
PU
07:05aSIMONA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Acquisition in the US plastics market
EQ
07/02SIMONA : CFO Fredy Hiltmann leaves company for retirement
PU
06/11SIMONA AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17SIMONA : presents extensive product range at ACHEMA 2018
PU
04/26SIMONA 2017 : Strong organic revenue growth worldwide – Earnings impacted ..
PU
03/23SIMONA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
02/26SIMONA : Your partner for innovative plastic solutions – SIMONA at Fenster..
PU
2017SIMONA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Silicon Image beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
2015TODAY IN SA PRO : Thursday, January 29 
2015WALL STREET BREAKFAST : The Heavy Earnings Week Continues 
2015Silicon Image (SIMG) Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Lattice Semicondu.. 
2015Midday Gainers / Losers 
Chart SIMONA AG
Duration : Period :
SIMONA AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Moyses Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Goessler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Möller COO, Director-Operations & Logistics
Fredy Hiltmann CFO, Director-Finance & Administration
Roland Norbert Frobel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMONA AG-10.35%0
LG CHEM LTD--.--%23 503
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%22 944
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%22 655
COVESTRO-4.57%19 431
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%10 741
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.