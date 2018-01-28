Simpson Manufacturing : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5th

Pleasanton, CA - January 22, 2018 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an

industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 on Monday,

February 5, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Karen Colonias, Simpson's President and Chief Executive

Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the

Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call Details

DATE: Monday, February 5, 2018 TIME: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 4:00 p.m. Central Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) (201) 689-8263 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 13675506 WEBCAST: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=127992

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 19, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13675506. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at www.simpsonmfg.com for 90 days.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary,

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New

York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

