SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Sims Metal Management : Call details FY18 results

08/03/2018 | 02:41am CEST

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE

(ASX:SGM, USOTC:SMSMY)

3 August 2018

Webcast and Conference Call - FY18 Full year results

Sims Metal Management expects to announce its FY18 Full year results on 24 August 2018 at approximately 8:30am, Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Management will hold a webcast and conference call following the release of the results to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). A copy of the presentation will also be lodged with the ASX ahead of this call. Questions will be taken at the conclusion of the webcast.

Details:

Date: 24 August 2018 Time: 9:30 am (AEST)

Conference Call - Dial in numbers

Australia:

1800 148 258

Australia: (mobile)

1300 157 230

United States:

1866 586 2813

International:

+61 2 8038 5271

Conference ID:

8998 525

Link to Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uftjxr7d

The webcast will also be available through our website atwww.simsmm.com.

Sims Metal Management Contacts:

Investors

Media

John Hobson

Réal Hamilton-Romeo

Investor Relations

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]

+61 488 002 460

+1 212 500 7435

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management is one of the world's largest metal recyclers with over 200 facilities, operations in 20 countries, and over 5,000 employees globally. Sims' core businesses are metal recycling and electronics recycling, with approximately 58% of its revenue from operations in North America. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) as well on the Over the Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY).

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:40:04 UTC
