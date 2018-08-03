Sims Metal Management : Call details FY18 results

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE

(ASX:SGM, USOTC:SMSMY)

3 August 2018

Webcast and Conference Call - FY18 Full year results

Sims Metal Management expects to announce its FY18 Full year results on 24 August 2018 at approximately 8:30am, Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Management will hold a webcast and conference call following the release of the results to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). A copy of the presentation will also be lodged with the ASX ahead of this call. Questions will be taken at the conclusion of the webcast.

Details:

Date: 24 August 2018 Time: 9:30 am (AEST)

Conference Call - Dial in numbers

Australia: 1800 148 258 Australia: (mobile) 1300 157 230 United States: 1866 586 2813 International: +61 2 8038 5271 Conference ID: 8998 525 Link to Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uftjxr7d

The webcast will also be available through our website atwww.simsmm.com.

Sims Metal Management Contacts:

Investors Media John Hobson Réal Hamilton-Romeo Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected] +61 488 002 460 +1 212 500 7435 About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management is one of the world's largest metal recyclers with over 200 facilities, operations in 20 countries, and over 5,000 employees globally. Sims' core businesses are metal recycling and electronics recycling, with approximately 58% of its revenue from operations in North America. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) as well on the Over the Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY).