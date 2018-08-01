Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Investors (SBGI)

08/01/2018 | 01:34am CEST

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (“Sinclair” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBGI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 26, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Sinclair and other independent television station owners violated antitrust law by coordinating efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials. On this news, Sinclair’s stock price fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sinclair securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 944 M
EBIT 2018 569 M
Net income 2018 273 M
Finance 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 9,89
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 2 724 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,1 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher S. Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-31.70%2 724
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.76%168 761
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.46%159 907
SKY49.51%34 201
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP19.16%25 727
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.62%25 727
