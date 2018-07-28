Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. – SBGI

07/28/2018 | 02:59am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) resulting from allegations that Sinclair may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 26, 2018, after the market closed, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Sinclair, Tribune Media Company, and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by “coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]” On this news, Sinclair’s stock price fell over 3% to close at $25.75 per share on July 27, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Sinclair investors. If you purchased shares of Sinclair please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1383.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
