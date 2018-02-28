Log in
Sinclair Broadcast : Declares $0.18 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/28/2018 | 01:31pm CET

BALTIMORE, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock.  The dividend is payable on March 23, 2018, to the holders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2018.

SBG logo

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country.  Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition (before any related divestitures), the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 233 television stations in 108 markets.  The Company has multiple emerging networks as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks.  Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and a producer of live sports content.  Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms.  The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-declares-018-per-share-quarterly-cash-dividend-300605554.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
