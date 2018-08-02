Sinclair Broadcast : KRCR-TV Launches Partnership with the Salvation Army to Support Victims of CARR Fire

August 1, 2018

Redding, CA (August 1, 2018) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that its television station, KRCR-TV in Redding, CA has partnered with the Salvation Army to aid short- and long-term disaster relief efforts for the victims of the CARR fire, with a mission to raise money to provide evacuees with basic necessities including child care items and toiletries. KRCR and its sister stations will focus their on-air efforts on August 2nd between 5:00a.m.-9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., as well as continued digital and social efforts, to spread the word on how viewers can get involved. Moreover, Sinclair will promote the effort across all of its stations. Donations are currently being accepted on CareForCarr.org. All funds will be used locally for the CARR fire victims.

