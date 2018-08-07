Sinclair Broadcast : KRCR-TV and The Salvation Army Partner to Raise Over $370,000 for CARR Fire Victims

August 6, 2018
SINCLAIR'S KRCR-TV AND THE SALVATION ARMY PARTNER TO RAISE OVER $370,000 FOR CARR FIRE VICTIMS
Sinclair Broadcast Group Donated $25,000 in Support of KRCR-TV's Relief Effort
Redding, CA (August 6, 2018) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that its television station, KRCR-TV in Redding, CA, has raised over $370,000 in partnership with the Salvation Army to aid short- and long-term disaster relief efforts for the victims of the devastating CARR fire. On August 2nd, KRCR and its sister stations focused on-air, digital and social media efforts to draw attention to the donation website, CareForCarr.org, encouraging viewers to get involved.
