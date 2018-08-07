Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast : KRCR-TV and The Salvation Army Partner to Raise Over $370,000 for CARR Fire Victims

08/07/2018 | 04:26am CEST

August 6, 2018

SINCLAIR'S KRCR-TV AND THE SALVATION ARMY PARTNER TO RAISE OVER $370,000 FOR CARR FIRE VICTIMS

Sinclair Broadcast Group Donated $25,000 in Support of KRCR-TV's Relief Effort

Redding, CA (August 6, 2018) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that its television station, KRCR-TV in Redding, CA, has raised over $370,000 in partnership with the Salvation Army to aid short- and long-term disaster relief efforts for the victims of the devastating CARR fire. On August 2nd, KRCR and its sister stations focused on-air, digital and social media efforts to draw attention to the donation website, CareForCarr.org, encouraging viewers to get involved.

Read more…8.6.18 - Sinclair CARR Fire Summary

Disclaimer

SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 02:25:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 944 M
EBIT 2018 567 M
Net income 2018 272 M
Finance 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 9,86
P/E ratio 2019 12,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 2 632 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,1 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher S. Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-31.97%2 632
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)7.84%169 623
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.81%162 944
SKY49.75%33 803
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.68%24 954
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.80%24 954
