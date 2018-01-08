Sinclair Broadcast : Names Kent Crawford Group Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Kent Crawford has been named Group Manager and will be responsible for the oversight of the Seattle WA, Portland OR, Salt Lake City UT and Medford OR markets. He will also continue in his role as General Manager of KUTV-TV (CBS), KMYU-TV (MNT) and KJZZ (Independent) in the Salt Lake City market. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are pleased to promote Kent to the Group Manager position. He has a long history with Sinclair in Salt Lake City and understands the importance of broadcast television in meeting the needs of the community. Kent has been a great leader and has earned this expanded role."

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to work with all of these outstanding television stations and the markets they serve," commented Mr. Crawford. "These stations and their employees have a strong legacy of serving their community very well, and I look forward to building upon this momentum."

Mr. Crawford joined KUTV in 1982 and most recently served as General Manager since 2011. During his tenure at the station he has held various sales positions including Director of Sales, Local Sales Manager, New Business Development Director and Account Executive. Mr. Crawford currently serves on the board of directors of the Utah Broadcasters Association. Mr. Crawford holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science from the University of Utah.

