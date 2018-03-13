Sinclair Broadcast : Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair") announced that Larry Strumwasser has been named General Manager of KSNV (NBC and Estrella TV) and KVCW (CW and MyTV) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "Larry has been with Sinclair for two years and has a long history of achievement in television sales, marketing and management. His leadership in Milwaukee has been exemplary, and we are confident that his success there, along with his diverse media sales background, will translate into great successes at our Las Vegas stations."

"This is an exciting opportunity to combine my diverse media sales background under a unified offering," commented Mr. Strumwasser. "I am extremely excited to be leading these stations and continuing to grow our presence in the Las Vegas market."

Mr. Strumwasser joined Sinclair in 2016 as General Manager at Sinclair-owned stations WCGV-TV (MNT) and WVTV-TV (CW) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Before joining Sinclair, Mr. Strumwasser worked as EVP Broadcast Sales and Business Development for WorldLink Ventures since 2013. Prior to that, he was the General Manager of Media Factor, a division of BizFi, a financial funding company that provided advertising budgets for small and mid-sized local businesses. From 2001 to 2009, Mr. Strumwasser was President of MMT Sales, a subsidiary of Cox Communications, and prior to that was MMT's Vice President, Director of Sales for the Post-Newsweek station group from 2000 to 2001. Mr. Strumwasser held various other positions in his career including Vice President, General Sales Manager at TeleRep and General Manager of WPXN-TV (PAX TV) in New York City, New York. Mr. Strumwasser graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from State University at Buffalo.

