Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 05:58:44 pm
26.725 USD   +2.59%
05:12pSINCLAIR BROADC : Tribune shares jump after Trump knocks FCC in twee..
RE
07/19SINCLAIR 'DID N : Fcc
RE
07/19SINCLAIR BROADC : FCC votes to refer Sinclair Tribune merger to admi..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sinclair Broadcast : , Tribune shares jump after Trump knocks FCC in tweet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:12pm CEST
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Kansas City Missouri to the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and Tribune Media Co shares rose on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Communications Commision for deferring a decision last week on their proposed $3.9 billion tie-up.

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Sinclair shares jumped nearly 3 percent to $26.83, while Tribune rose 2.7 percent to $33.75. Sinclair is down about 19 percent since FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on July 18 he had "serious concerns" about the deal announced in May 2017.

Pai did not comment on Trump's tweet but is set to testify alongside fellow FCC commissioners at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday.

The FCC voted last week 4-0 to refer the proposed merger to an administrative law judge to review questions about the company's candor, a move that analysts say will likely lead to the deal's collapse.

The FCC said Sinclair "did not fully disclose" facts about the merger, raising questions about whether the company "attempted to skirt the commission’s broadcast ownership rules.”

Sinclair, the largest U.S. television station owner, did not immediately comment on Trump's tweet and has denied it misled the FCC about station divestitures.

Sinclair has said if the deal is approved, it would reach nearly 59 percent of the nation’s television households and come amid growing consolidation. Either Tribune or Sinclair can terminate the deal if it is not completed by Aug. 8.

On Tuesday, Cox Enterprises Inc [COXET.UL] said it was exploring strategic options for its 14 television properties, including stations in Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, Charlotte, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cox cited statements by Pai "that he intends to loosen rules around ownership of local TV stations."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 2.50% 26.6527 Delayed Quote.-31.18%
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO 2.74% 33.45 Delayed Quote.-22.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
05:12pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Tribune shares jump after Trump knocks FCC in tweet
RE
07/19SINCLAIR 'DID NOT FULLY DISCLOSE FAC : Fcc
RE
07/19SINCLAIR BROADCAST : FCC votes to refer Sinclair Tribune merger to administrativ..
RE
07/17SINCLAIR BROADCAST : FCC raises concerns about Sinclair-Tribune deal; shares ski..
RE
07/16FCC HAS ENOUGH VOTES FOR SINCLAIR DR : official
RE
07/16EXCLUSIVE : FCC order says Sinclair request on Tribune may 'involve deception'
RE
07/13SINCLAIR BROADCAST : C O R R E C T I O N -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc./
PR
07/13SINCLAIR BROADCAST : News 3 (KSNV) and the CW Las Vegas (KVCW) have been named &..
PU
07/13Free Technical Reports on TEGNA and Three Additional TV Broadcasters Equities
AC
06/26SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Local Television News Stations and Circa Have Earned 50 Pre..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:37aTrump/Juncker In Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Key Talks On U.S.-EU Trade 
03:58aTrump denounces FCC Sinclair-Tribune decision 
07/20UFP : 90% chance of deal break in Sinclair/Tribune buyout 
07/19FOX BUSINESS : Tribune considers exit of Sinclair deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 941 M
EBIT 2018 569 M
Net income 2018 273 M
Finance 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 9,97
P/E ratio 2019 12,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 2 730 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 38,7 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher S. Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-31.18%2 730
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.97%165 163
COMCAST CORPORATION-16.63%157 238
SKY48.42%33 962
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.75%25 766
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.58%25 766
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.