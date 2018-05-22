Singapore Airlines : 22 May - KrisFlyer Partners With Points To Expand Redemption Options For Frequent Flyer Programme

KrisFlyer Partners With Points To Expand Redemption Options For Frequent Flyer Programme

22 May 2018

Members of Singapore Airlines' KrisFlyer programme can now use KrisFlyer miles to redeem for over 300,000 hotels and 29,000 car rental locations globally via 'KrisFlyer vRooms'

KrisFlyer, the frequent flyer programme of Singapore Airlines Group, and Points, the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, launched 'KrisFlyer vRooms,' a dedicated platform for KrisFlyer members to redeem miles for hotels and car rental services.

The strategic partnership will enable KrisFlyer members to use their miles to book over 300,000 competitively-priced hotels and over 29,000 car rental locations around the globe. Through a single integration with the Points' Loyalty Commerce Platform, which powers Points Travel services, KrisFlyer's over 3.5 million members will have the flexibility to fully redeem with miles or make a partial redemption by mixing miles with cash on the krisflyervrooms.com. Members can start redeeming their miles from a minimum of 1,500 KrisFlyer miles.

'With KrisFlyer vRooms, members have an additional option to use their miles. Hotels and car rentals are a perfect complement to KrisFlyer as a frequent flyer programme, as these redemption options extend through the travel category. We are committed to constantly enhancing the benefits of the KrisFlyer programme, and with this new seamless redemption process, members can enjoy a more rewarding experience with our programme,' said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping.

'We're excited to team up with Singapore Airlines to develop KrisFlyer vRooms. Through Points' suite of loyalty commerce services, members have more opportunities to use their reward miles with more flexibility. This partnership will ultimately drive value for all stakeholders, as well as showcase their continued efforts to innovate,' said Rob MacLean, CEO of Points.

For more information, visit krisflyervrooms.com