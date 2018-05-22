Log in
Singapore Exchange : Indian Bourse Seeks Injunction on New Singapore Exchange Derivatives Products

05/22/2018 | 04:57am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--The National Stock Exchange of India has sought a court injunction on new India equity derivative products planned by Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG).

The application for an interim injunction, filed with the Bombay High Court, comes ahead of the planned launch of the new products next month.

The new products were announced in February as a successor to the existing Indian equity index derivatives, after Indian exchanges said they would no longer provide data for offshore derivatives products after the current licensing agreement to share data ends in August.

"We have full confidence in our legal position and will vigorously defend this action," Singapore Exchange said. Its clients can continue to trade existing India equity derivatives products normally and transition to the new products that will list next month, SGX said.

"Our new India equity derivative products are essential to enable institutional investors to maintain their current portfolio risk exposure to the Indian capital markets," SGX said, and added it is "open to working" with the NSE to find a solution.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]

