Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes DLF Holdings Limited to Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed DLF Holdings Limited to its Catalist under the stock code 'KUX'.

DLF Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based mechanical and electrical ('M&E') engineering services and solutions service provider with its core business in the provision of project management and turnkey contracting services.

The company has an established track record and reputation in delivering quality M&E services for its local and international projects. Notable completed projects include Resorts World Sentosa, Sengkang General and Community Hospital and Sengkang LRT depot in Singapore, as well as the Four Seasons Hotel and Rihiveli Beach Resort in Maldives. The company is currently providing turnkey contracting services for the construction of the InterContinental Hotel in Maldives.

Wong Ming Kwong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, DLF Holdings Limited, said, 'Our listing on the SGX will help us to expand our business and elevate our company profile. In addition to organic growth through securing more projects, we will also be looking at M&A opportunities to increase our scale and scope.'

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development, SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome the listing of DLF Holdings Limited on SGX Catalist, and look forward to supporting the company's growth as it looks to explore further business opportunities both locally and internationally.'

With a market capitalisation of about S$28 million, the listing of DLF Holdings Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalistto 209, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$12 billion.

DLF Holdings Limited opened at S$0.22 today.