Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (SGXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes DLF Holdings Limited to Catalist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:38am CEST

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed DLF Holdings Limited to its Catalist under the stock code 'KUX'.

DLF Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based mechanical and electrical ('M&E') engineering services and solutions service provider with its core business in the provision of project management and turnkey contracting services.

The company has an established track record and reputation in delivering quality M&E services for its local and international projects. Notable completed projects include Resorts World Sentosa, Sengkang General and Community Hospital and Sengkang LRT depot in Singapore, as well as the Four Seasons Hotel and Rihiveli Beach Resort in Maldives. The company is currently providing turnkey contracting services for the construction of the InterContinental Hotel in Maldives.

Wong Ming Kwong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, DLF Holdings Limited, said, 'Our listing on the SGX will help us to expand our business and elevate our company profile. In addition to organic growth through securing more projects, we will also be looking at M&A opportunities to increase our scale and scope.'

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development, SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome the listing of DLF Holdings Limited on SGX Catalist, and look forward to supporting the company's growth as it looks to explore further business opportunities both locally and internationally.'

With a market capitalisation of about S$28 million, the listing of DLF Holdings Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalistto 209, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$12 billion.

DLF Holdings Limited opened at S$0.22 today.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 01:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
03:38aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes DLF Holdings Limited to Catalist
PU
07/23SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX enables listing at earlier development stage for MOG co..
PU
07/20SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Winners unveiled in SGX Orb Awards recognising best of fina..
PU
07/19SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX proposes to enhance default management capabilities of ..
PU
07/18SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Koufu Group Limited to Mainboard
PU
07/16SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX RegCo reprimands Dapai International Holdings Co. Ltd.,..
PU
07/14Singapores Frasers Property to acquire 75% stake in Vietnamese realty firm PA..
AQ
07/12SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limi..
PU
07/12SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : DBS and SGX launch customised investment education programm..
PU
07/09SAMPATH BANK : to list $ 100 m debentures on S'pore Exchange
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/20Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/12Singapore Exchange 
01/19Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 849 M
EBIT 2018 437 M
Net income 2018 374 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 21,43
P/E ratio 2019 20,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,00x
Capitalization 8 027 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,21  SGD
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Mun Leong Liew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED0.81%5 873
CME GROUP15.34%57 548
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.33%43 911
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.99%37 225
DEUTSCHE BOERSE19.83%26 471
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.5.67%25 798
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.