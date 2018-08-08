Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes Synagie Corporation Ltd. to Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Synagie Corporation Ltd. to Catalist under the stock code 'V2Y'.

Synagie Corporation Ltd. is a homegrown technology company and leading e-commerce solutions provider in Southeast Asia in the Body, Beauty and Baby sector. It works with businesses ranging from small and medium enterprises to multi-national companies to help them execute their e-commerce strategies, by selling their goods or services to consumers online and providing one-stop services and integrated technology to manage their multi-channel e-commerce operations.

Synagie's cloud-based platform, which leverages on technology such as cloud computing, big data analytics and artificial intelligence, integrates end-to-end e-commerce enablement and fulfilment solutions covering all aspects of the e-commerce value chain. It has more than 250 brand partners, including well-known brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark and Shiseido, which uses its e-commerce solutions.

Clement Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Synagie Corporation, said, 'We wish to thank our investors for their support and for believing in our business and its growth potential. Being listed on SGX provides us with a new platform that will give us better access to the capital markets and help enhance our position as a leading e-commerce enabler in the region.'

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development, SGX, said, 'Technology in the form of e-commerce is disrupting the way consumers shop, browse and consume. We are pleased to welcome Synagie Corporation, one of the fastest growing technology and e-commerce start-up in Southeast Asia, to SGX's cluster of technology companies. We look forward to supporting the company as it looks to enhance its e-commerce platform, big data analytics capabilities and expand its geographical reach.'

With a market capitalisation of about S$71 million, the listing of Synagie Corporation Ltd. brings the total number of companies listed on Catalistto 210, with a combined market capitalisation of more than S$11 billion. This listing will also strengthen SGX's technology cluster, which will now have a total of more than 70 companies, with combined market capitalisation of more than S$70 billion.

Synagie Corporation Ltd. opened at S$0.265 today.