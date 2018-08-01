Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (SGXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Exchange : SGX welcomes the listing of Asia’s first infrastructure project finance securitisation notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 12:28am EDT

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed the listing of Asia's first infrastructure project finance securitisation notes, marking the debut of a new asset class to facilitate institutional investor access to infrastructure debt in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Bayfront Infrastructure Capital Pte. Ltd. ('BIC'), which is sponsored by Clifford Capital Pte. Ltd. ('Clifford Capital'), issued four classes of Notes - Class A Notes (US$320.6 million), Class B Notes (US$72.6 million), Class C Notes (US$19.0 million) and Subordinated Notes (US$45.80 million). The Notes are backed by a US$458-million portfolio of bank-syndicated project finance and infrastructure loans spread across 16 countries and 8 industry sub-sectors.

BIC's investment grade-rated Class A, B and C Notes, which listed on SGX today, were offered to institutional investors and received strong demand. As a sponsor of the transaction, Clifford Capital will acquire and intends to retain the Subordinated Notes.

Clive Kerner, Chief Executive Officer of Clifford Capital, said, 'This is the first infrastructure project finance securitisation in Asia and an important milestone transaction for Clifford Capital, for which we are delighted to have received strong support from institutional investors. Leveraging on Clifford Capital's experience and expertise in project finance and loan portfolio management, we are committed to developing this asset class as a long-term sustainable solution to encourage institutional participation for Asia's fast growing infrastructure funding needs.'

Chew Sutat, Head of Equities and Fixed Income, SGX, said, 'We are delighted to welcome the inaugural listing of Asia's first infrastructure project finance securitisation notes, which widens investor access to infrastructure as an investible asset class. We are happy to support innovative capital markets solutions that not only strengthen Singapore's position as an infrastructure financing hub but also serve Asia's development and growth.'

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:27:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
12:28aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes the listing of Asia’s first infrastructu..
PU
07/29SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Silkroad Nickel Ltd to Catalist
PU
07/28SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : sees 7 pct increase in net profit for financial year 2018
AQ
07/27SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX reports FY2018 net profit of S$363 million
PU
07/25SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX and NSE resume discussion on potential collaboration in..
PU
07/24SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes DLF Holdings Limited to Catalist
PU
07/23SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX enables listing at earlier development stage for MOG co..
PU
07/20SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Winners unveiled in SGX Orb Awards recognising best of fina..
PU
07/19SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX proposes to enhance default management capabilities of ..
PU
07/18SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes Koufu Group Limited to Mainboard
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/20Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/12Singapore Exchange 
01/19Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Singapore Exchange Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 892 M
EBIT 2019 460 M
Net income 2019 393 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 20,37
P/E ratio 2020 19,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,63x
Capitalization 8 102 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,24  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muthukrishnan Ramaswami President & Chief Operating Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Mun Leong Liew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED0.00%5 956
CME GROUP8.95%56 684
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.00%44 630
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-4.14%37 623
DEUTSCHE BOERSE16.43%25 932
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.1.10%25 604
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.