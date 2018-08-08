Singapore Press : ONE FM 91.3 UNVEILS A NEW LOOK AND WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU – WHAT IS YOUR GREATEST HIT SONG OF ALL TIME?

Singapore, 8 Aug 2018 - SPH Radio's ONE FM 91.3 gets a fresh new look and is asking fans what their favourite songs of all time are, as part of ONE FM 91.3's Top 913 Greatest Hits Of All Time Countdown.

Starting today, ONE FM 91.3 fans can nominate their favourite hit songs online at www.onefm.sg/913greatesthits.

The station will then collate all the nominations and put them through a voting process where fans can again have their say on what they want to hear. These songs will also be added to ONE FM 91.3's on-air playlist as part of this facelift.

The latest refresh gives the station a fun and dynamic look, which better projects what ONE FM 91.3 truly is - a station that frequently indulges in a grown-up kind of fun and entertainment, and playing all the greatest and most passionate hits from the 80's to present day, as chosen by the fans. It's all good times and greatest hits!

'We're excited to find out what the fans want to hear and we aim to give them just that. Our new tagline says its all, GOOD TIMES, GREATEST HITS,' said Mr Jamie Meldrum, Senior Programming Director of ONE FM 91.3 and Kiss92.

In the recent Nielsen Radio Diary Survey, ONE FM 91.3 came in strong for time spent listening at 5 hours and 40 minutes weekly, second only to SPH Radio's Kiss92, proving that fans enjoyed the station's programming. With the refreshed ONE FM 91.3, the mundane now comes alive and ONE FM 91.3 is just the station to make your day great again.

About SPH Radio Pte Ltd



SPH Radio Pte Ltd manages and operates five radio stations, MONEY FM 89.3, ONE FM 91.3, Kiss92, 96.3好FM (96.3 Hao FM) and UFM 100.3.

MONEY FM 89.3 is Singapore's first and only radio station dedicated to business and personal finance. The station aims to educate the general listener who takes an interest in everyday personal finance matters like retirement planning, sensible investing and responsible saving. Listeners will also get insights and opinions from newsmakers, industry leaders, market movers and shakers, as well as other financial experts. MONEY FM 89.3 starts the day with The Breakfast Huddle with Yasmin Jonkers, Elliott Danker and Ryan Huang. Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro takes you through the workday from 10am to 2pm and 2pm to 4pmrespectively. Michelle Martin and Bernard Lim brings you home with The Curve from 4pm to 8pm.

ONE FM 91.3 is an English music station playing REAL MUSIC targeting males and females above 40. The station plays adult pop from the 80s to present. The station features lifestyle news and the latest on sports. The ONE FM 91.3 line-up includes Glenn Ong and The Flying Dutchman from 6am to 10am. Thereafter, Cheryl Miles takes over from 10am to 4pm. Taking you home from work is The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair from 4pm to 8pm.Wrapping up your weekdays is Charmaine Phua from 8pm to 12midnight.

Singapore's fastest growing station, Kiss92, targets women and families. Kiss92 provides in-depth women and family content, coupled with adult contemporary music. Women aged 30 and above, and families will find the channel informative and entertaining. The weekday line-up kicks off with Maddy, Jason and Arnold in the Morning, from 6am to 10am. Carol Smith takes over the lunchtime show from 10am to 1pm, followed by Charmaine Yee from 1pm to 4pm. From 4pm to 8pm, Shan Wee helms the evening drive time show, while Joshua Simon wraps up the day with Josh's Goodnight Kiss from 8pm to 12 midnight.

96.3好FM is a Mandarin infotainment music station catered to fans aged 45 and above. The station takes listeners through a musical journey of their formative years with classics from the 80s and 90s. 96.3好FM also works very closely with the SPH Chinese Newsrooms to deliver up to date news and discussion, keeping listeners informed on the go. Jing Yun, De Ming and Jie Qi helm the morning drive time from 6am to 10am.Anna takes over from 10am to 1pm. The evening drive time show starts from 4pm till 8pm and is hosted by Li Yi and Guo Xian.

UFM100.3 is a highly-charged Mandarin music station targeting at working professionals aged between 35-49 years that is specially catered to their lifestyle. Its creative, lively and engaging delivery style is able to consistently hook listeners on for a far longer period of listening. The station's drive-time programmes are anchored by veteran DJs Wen Hong, Li Mei and Xiao Zhu in the morning from 6am to 10am, followed by Ke Min from 10am to 1pm. Yu Ling takes over from 1pm to 4pm and makes way for Xin Ying and Wei Long from 4pm to 8pm. Cheng Yao rounds up the day with his show from 8pm to 12am.

