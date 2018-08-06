Log in
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

08/06/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 6, 2018 18:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG180806OTHRZFON
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Li Huang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 27/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 43,701,979
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 06/08/2018
Total Number of shares purchased 167,900
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 167,900
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.295
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 49,615
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 428,200 0.1
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 428,200 0.1
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 436,591,591
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 428,200

Disclaimer

SSC - Singapore Shipping Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:15:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Heng Ow Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chio Kiat Ow Executive Chairman
Bee Lan Lim Chief Operating Officer
Li Huang Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Peter Lim Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%94
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.31%8 960
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 686
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 676
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-4.89%2 678
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-38.10%2 645
