Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel launches FutureNow Innovation Centre to help accelerate enterprises' digital transformation

Centre showcases advanced technologies to support the Government's Industry Transformation Maps

Singapore, 6 August, 2018 - Singtel today launched its FutureNow Innovation Centre (FIC) to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation to remain competitive and relevant in the digital economy, in line with the Government's drive to encourage innovation and transformation across industries.

The FIC is a key innovation platform, designed to support the Government's Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs) focusing on Singapore's six key industry clusters. It showcases compelling use cases by industries and a suite of state-of-the-art technologies such as cloud, software defined networks, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and various 5G possibilities. Leveraging these technologies, Singtel and its extensive partner eco-system aim to provide innovative services and solutions to help enterprises transform their business models, unlock new growth opportunities, redefine customer experiences and improve productivity.

'We have brought together a number of industry subject matter experts who are contributing to the various industries' transformation,' said Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Group Enterprise at Singtel. 'Together with the advanced technologies through our various research and development labs, product development and extensive partnership eco-systems, we are bringing innovative and impactful services and solutions to help accelerate enterprises in their digitalisation journeys.'

The Government launched the S$4.5 billion ITM initiative in 2016 to help 23 key industries in Singapore foster innovation, boost productivity, develop skills and expand internationally. To align with the ITMs, the FIC's technology showcases are currently configured to support industry clusters including: trade and connectivity; manufacturing; essential domestic services; modern services; built environment and lifestyle.

In addition to the six ITM clusters, the FIC also showcases technologies for the smart home which includevoice-controlled home systems and IoT for the consumer - all managed seamlessly through a single platform.

The centre also serves as a versatile platform for technology partners from small and medium enterprises as well as global technology leaders to collaborate and innovate with Singtel and our customers. Through Singtel's regional footprint, these enterprises can access the Group's more than 650 million mobile consumers across Australia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand and its large enterprise customer base in this region.

The FIC is also linked to Singtel's R&D labs with the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Advanced Remanufacturing and Training Centre as well as Agency for Science, Technology and Research. In recent years, the Group has made strategic investments to set up various corporate R&D labs with Institutes of Higher Learning and the National Research Foundation to develop deep technology capabilities and intellectual property in cyber security, AI, advanced data analytics, smart computing applications, building automation systems, robotics and industrial IoT.

