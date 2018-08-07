Log in
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED (STEL)
News

Singapore Telecommunications : Singtel leads Singapore Governance and Transparency Index for fourth year running

08/07/2018 | 02:51am CEST

Singapore, 7 August 2018 - Singtel was named the most well-governed and transparent company for the fourth consecutive year in the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index 2018, in results jointly released today by CPA Australia, NUS Business School's Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations, and Singapore Institute of Directors.

Singtel topped a list of more than 600 Singapore-listed companies, Reits and business trusts, with a score of 129 points out of a maximum 143 points.

Ms Chua Sock Koong, Singtel Group CEO, said, 'It is an honour to again be recognised for our leadership in corporate governance and transparency. We have embedded good corporate governance into our culture and practices to help drive sustainable performance. As governance is constantly evolving to reflect the rapidly changing business environment, this award inspires us to do even better to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency.'

The Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) assesses companies on board responsibilities, rights of shareholders, engagement of stakeholders, accountability and audit, as well as disclosure and transparency. The index is closely aligned with Singapore's Code of Corporate Governance and G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.

###

Disclaimer

SingTel - Singapore Telecommunications Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:50:10 UTC
