Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 26, 2018 19:49

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Announcement Reference SG180726OTHRVOI5

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang

Designation Group Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Retirement of Mr Tang Gordon @ Tang Yigang @ Tang Gordon as Non-executive Director, who is also a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Additional Details

Name Of Person Tang Gordon @ Tang Yigang @ Tang Gordon

Age 50

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 26/07/2018

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Retired at Annual General Meeting and did not seek re-election.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 22/04/2013

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-executive Director and a member of Remuneration Committee

Role and responsibilities Non-executive Director

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Mr Tang is the spouse of Mdm Celine Tang, the Group Managing Director of the Company

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details Mr Tang is deemed to have interest in 2,880,713,367 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 67.23% in the share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Past (for the last 5 years) Please refer to the Appendix