Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Non-Executive Director

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

News

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 26, 2018 19:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Non-Executive Director
Announcement Reference SG180726OTHRVOI5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Retirement of Mr Tang Gordon @ Tang Yigang @ Tang Gordon as Non-executive Director, who is also a member of the Remuneration Committee.
Additional Details
Name Of Person Tang Gordon @ Tang Yigang @ Tang Gordon
Age 50
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 26/07/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Retired at Annual General Meeting and did not seek re-election.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 22/04/2013
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-executive Director and a member of Remuneration Committee
Role and responsibilities Non-executive Director
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Mr Tang is the spouse of Mdm Celine Tang, the Group Managing Director of the Company
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details Mr Tang is deemed to have interest in 2,880,713,367 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 67.23% in the share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Past (for the last 5 years) Please refer to the Appendix
Present Please refer to the Appendix

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 12,501 bytes)

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 12:00:11 UTC
