Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Non-Executive Director

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jul 26, 2018 19:49
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Retirement of Non-Executive Director
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180726OTHRVOI5
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Celine Tang
|
Designation
|
Group Managing Director
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Retirement of Mr Tang Gordon @ Tang Yigang @ Tang Gordon as Non-executive Director, who is also a member of the Remuneration Committee.
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Tang Gordon @ Tang Yigang @ Tang Gordon
|
Age
|
50
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
26/07/2018
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Retired at Annual General Meeting and did not seek re-election.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
22/04/2013
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
3
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Non-executive Director and a member of Remuneration Committee
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Non-executive Director
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
Mr Tang is the spouse of Mdm Celine Tang, the Group Managing Director of the Company
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
Yes
|
Shareholding Details
|
Mr Tang is deemed to have interest in 2,880,713,367 ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 67.23% in the share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Please refer to the Appendix
|
Present
|
Please refer to the Appendix