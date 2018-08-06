Sino Land : Group Recognised for Sustainable Efforts

Sino Land and Perfect Green of Best Result Environmental Services Limited have respectively received the 'Certificate of Excellence - Sustainable Consumption Enterprise Award' and 'Certificate of Excellence - Sustainable Product Supplier Award' organised by the Business Environment Council (BEC) in recognition of our commitment and contribution in sustainability.



BEC launched the 'Fostering Sustainable Consumption for Hong Kong Business and the Community' Programme in July 2017 to raise public and businesses' awareness and drive behavioural changes. Over 300 companies have joined the Programme as Sustainable Consumption Enterprise or Sustainable Product Supplier.



Sino Land and Perfect Green were among the 12 finalists selected by over 3,300 voters in BEC's first public voting scheme running from 28 June to 6 July. Judging criteria included policy, commitment and communication, procurement, continued improvement and innovation as well as influencing stakeholders in sustainable consumption and product supply by the enterprise. Attachments Original document

