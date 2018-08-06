Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sino Land Company Limited    0083   HK0083000502

SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED (0083)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sino Land : Group Recognised for Sustainable Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

Sino Land and Perfect Green of Best Result Environmental Services Limited have respectively received the 'Certificate of Excellence - Sustainable Consumption Enterprise Award' and 'Certificate of Excellence - Sustainable Product Supplier Award' organised by the Business Environment Council (BEC) in recognition of our commitment and contribution in sustainability.
 
BEC launched the 'Fostering Sustainable Consumption for Hong Kong Business and the Community' Programme in July 2017 to raise public and businesses' awareness and drive behavioural changes. Over 300 companies have joined the Programme as Sustainable Consumption Enterprise or Sustainable Product Supplier.
 
Sino Land and Perfect Green were among the 12 finalists selected by over 3,300 voters in BEC's first public voting scheme running from 28 June to 6 July. Judging criteria included policy, commitment and communication, procurement, continued improvement and innovation as well as influencing stakeholders in sustainable consumption and product supply by the enterprise.

Disclaimer

Sino Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED
01:36pSINO LAND : Group Recognised for Sustainable Efforts
PU
07/31SINO LAND : Recognised for Efforts in Corporate Governance, Sustainability and I..
PU
04/20SINO LAND : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
03/13SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
03/13SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend (optional..
FA
03/01SINO LAND : Daiwa lifts Sino Land to HK$14.5
AQ
02/28SINO LAND : Net Profit Up in 1st Half on Asset Sale; Proposes Special Dividend -..
DJ
02/28SINO LAND : Net Profit Up in 1st Half on Asset Sale; Proposes Special Dividend
DJ
02/23SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
2017SINO LAND : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017SINO LAND : Safe And Cheap Stock With Cash Pile Offering Upside Optionality 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 12 446 M
EBIT 2018 5 272 M
Net income 2018 8 979 M
Finance 2018 23 092 M
Yield 2018 7,01%
P/E ratio 2018 8,86
P/E ratio 2019 15,72
EV / Sales 2018 4,88x
EV / Sales 2019 5,59x
Capitalization 83 859 M
Chart SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Land Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,6  HKD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Siong Ng Chairman
Velencia Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Win Kong Ng Deputy Chairman
Wing Kwong Chan Executive Director
Ronald Joseph Arculli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED-8.50%10 686
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.89%43 896
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.81%34 591
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.92%32 879
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.88%30 093
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-15.57%28 298
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.