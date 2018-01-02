Log in
Sinofert : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their Role and Function

01/02/2018 | 02:24am CET

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Sinofert Holdings Limited are set out below.

Non-Executive Director

Mr. ZHANG Wei (Chairman)

Executive Directors

Mr. QIN Hengde (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Harry YANG

Non-Executive Director

Mr. YANG Lin

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward

Mr. Lu Xin

Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Corporate Governance Committee

Zhang Wei

Qin Hengde

C

Harry Yang

M

M

M

Yang Lin

Ko Ming Tung, Edward

M

C

C

Lu Xin

M

M

M

Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius

C

M

M

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 31 December 2017

*For identification purposes only

Sinofert Holdings Limited published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 01:24:02 UTC.

Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.