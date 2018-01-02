Sinofert : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their Role and Function

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Sinofert Holdings Limited are set out below.

Non-Executive Director

Mr. ZHANG Wei (Chairman)

Executive Directors

Mr. QIN Hengde (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Harry YANG

Non-Executive Director

Mr. YANG Lin

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward

Mr. Lu Xin

Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Corporate Governance Committee Zhang Wei Qin Hengde C Harry Yang M M M Yang Lin Ko Ming Tung, Edward M C C Lu Xin M M M Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius C M M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 31 December 2017

*For identification purposes only