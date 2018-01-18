Sirius XM : John Cook, Angela Garcia and Hally Leadbetter Join Roster of Hosts on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced that John Cook, an 11-time winner on the PGA TOUR, and golf analysts and former collegiate golfers Angela Garcia and Hally Leadbetter have joined SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio's roster of hosts as part of the channel's new 2018 original programming lineup.

Connected with John Cook airs every Tuesday (7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET) covering the latest news from the world of golf and featuring calls from listeners around the country.

Angela Garcia and Hally Leadbetter host Garcia & Leadbetter Remixed, which airs every Monday (8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET). Their show covers the game from the hosts' unique points of view and feature interviews with players, golf-loving celebrities and others.

"John, Angela and Hally each bring a very knowledgeable perspective on the game to our listeners," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Their voices and these shows are excellent additions to our new SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio lineup, which continues to give golf fans access to the game's experts and is a premiere source for 24/7 golf talk."

John Cook's PGA TOUR career is highlighted by 11 tournament victories and 98 top-10 finishes, and he played for the United States in the 1993 Ryder Cup. In 2002 he won the PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year award following runner-up finishes at both The Open Championship and PGA Championship. He has also recorded 10 PGA TOUR Champions wins.

Angela Garcia played collegiate golf at the University of Texas before embarking on a broadcasting career that has included on-air roles for NBC/Golf Channel, Fox Sports and ESPN. A single-digit handicap, Garcia plays often with her husband, 2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia.

Hally Leadbetter played collegiate golf at Rollins College where she helped lead the Tars to the 2016 Division II National Championship. She brings a terrific perspective on the game based on both her playing experience and years of tutelage from her father, legendary instructor and SiriusXM personality David Leadbetter.

Their shows are part of a new, refreshed SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio programming lineup for 2018. The new lineup features the expansion of two popular shows – Hank Haney Golf Radio with Hank Haney and Steve Johnson and A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed. Several existing daily and weekly shows move to new regular timeslots.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio also continues to showcase monthly shows hosted by distinguished players and other personalities including Hale Irwin, Craig Stadler, Mark Calcavecchia, Dave Stockton, Bob Ford, PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua, Grammy Award-winning artist and golf devotee Darius Rucker, Wentworth Club CEO Stephen Gibson, instructor David Armitage, and Mizuno Golf designers/club fitters Bill Price and Chris Voshall.

SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio's new 2018 programming lineup features : (All times ET)

Every Weekday

6 – 8 a.m. : Fairways of Life with Matt Adams

: with 8 – 10 a.m. : A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed

: with 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. : Hank Haney Golf Radio with Hank Haney and Steve Johnson

– : with and 12 – 3 p.m. : Inside the Ropes with Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson

: with and 5 – 7 p.m. : On Tap with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes

(Inside the Ropes and On Tap subject to change when tournament coverage airs)

Mondays

3 – 5 p.m. : The Brian Bateman Show

: 7 – 8 p.m. : Time to Let it Fly with Mark Lye and Bruce Murray

: with and 8 – 9 p.m. : Garcia & Leadbetter Remixed with Angela Garcia and Hally Leadbetter

: with and 9 – 10 p.m. : Golf U with Conrad Ray and Kyle Gentry

Tuesdays

3 – 4 p.m. : This timeslot features a rotation of monthly shows

: This timeslot features a rotation of monthly shows 4 – 5 p.m. : This timeslot features a rotation of monthly shows

: This timeslot features a rotation of monthly shows 7 – 8 p.m. : Connected with John Cook

: 8 – 10 p.m. : Out of Bounds with Pat Perez and Michael Collins

Wednesdays

3 – 4 p.m. : The Starter with Taylor Zarzour

: with 4 – 5 p.m. : This timeslot features a rotation of monthly shows

: This timeslot features a rotation of monthly shows 7 – 8 p.m. : I am the Walrus with Craig Stadler and John Maginnes

: with and 8 – 9 p.m. : On Course with Frank Darby and Brian Crowell

: with and 9 – 10 p.m. : Beyond the Tips with Trey Jones and Jeff Cameron

Thursdays

Noon – 6 p.m. (approx.): Live Tournament Coverage

(approx.): Live Tournament Coverage 8 – 10 p.m. : The Golfer's Edge with Debbie Doniger and Ben Shear

Fridays

Noon – 6 p.m. (approx.): Live Tournament Coverage

Saturdays

6 – 7 a.m. : The Dewsweepers with Tony Ruggiero and Ralph Carroll

: with and 7 – 8 a.m. : McLean Golf School with Jim McLean and Jeff Warne

: with and 8 – 9 a.m. : Leadbetter Golf Academy with David Leadbetter and Dr. Bob Winters

: with and Dr. 9 – 10 a.m. : Rinker's Golf Tips with Larry Rinker

: with 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. : Best of Hank Haney Golf Radio

– : Noon – 8 p.m. (approx.): Live Tournament Coverage

(approx.): Live Tournament Coverage 8 – 10 p.m. : A Good Walk Spoiled with John Feinstein

Sundays

8 – 9 a.m. : Golf School with Jeff Warne

: with 9 – 10 a.m. : Rinker's Golf Tips with Larry Rinker

: with 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. : Opinionated with Chris DiMarco and Greg Warmoth

– : with and Noon – 8 p.m. (approx.): Live Tournament Coverage

(approx.): Live Tournament Coverage 8 – 10 p.m. : A Good Walk Spoiled with John Feinstein

In addition to the original talk programming above, SiriusXM airs live play-by-play coverage of PGA TOUR events throughout the season, including the PLAYERS Championship and all FedExCup Playoff tournaments, as well as The Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

For more info go to www.SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels – including SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio – at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Sonos speakers and more. Go to SiriusXM www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

