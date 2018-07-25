Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC (SIRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 02:52:11 pm
7.08 USD   +1.43%
02:17pSIRIUS XM : Reports Higher Profit, Revenue -- Earnings Review
DJ
01:57pSIRIUS XM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:01pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sirius XM : Reports Higher Profit, Revenue -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported its second-quarter results before the opening of trading Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: Net income for the radio company was $292 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $202 million, or 4 cents a share, for the same quarter a year before. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for 6 cents a share.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 6% to $1.43 billion, ahead of the consensus forecast of $1.42 billion.

SUBSCRIBERS: The company added 483,000 net new self-pay subscribers, ending the quarter with about 28.2 million.

GUIDANCE: For fiscal 2018, the company guided revenues of more than $5.7 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.75 billion. The company also guided self-pay net subscriber growth of about 1.15 million.

STOCK MOVE: The stock rose 2% to $7.12 in premarket trading Wednesday. Shares are up 30% in the last year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC
02:17pSIRIUS XM : Reports Higher Profit, Revenue -- Earnings Review
DJ
02:06pSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
01:57pSIRIUS XM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:01pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
12:13pSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC : Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/24SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Presents The Beach Boys Town Hall in Hollywood
PU
07/23SIRIUS XM : Trunk Nation Launches Exclusive New SiriusXM Series Live From The Ra..
PR
07/19SIRIUS XM : Kia Motors America and SiriusXM Announce Five-Year Extension of Long..
PR
07/18SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:04aSirius XM EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/24Malone retiring from Charter Communications board 
07/20Silver Lake Offer For iHeart May Actually Help Liberty Media And Sirius XM 
07/18Sirius XM declares $0.011 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 747 M
EBIT 2018 1 725 M
Net income 2018 1 078 M
Debt 2018 6 843 M
Yield 2018 0,66%
P/E ratio 2018 29,53
P/E ratio 2019 25,13
EV / Sales 2018 6,74x
EV / Sales 2019 6,42x
Capitalization 31 889 M
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,89 $
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
James Arthur Cady EVP-Operations, Products & Connected Vehicle
David J. Frear Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC30.22%31 889
PANDORA MEDIA INC67.84%2 102
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-25.93%1 151
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-64.62%643
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-6.80%488
STINGRAY DIGITAL GROUP INC-15.73%254
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.