Sirius XM : Reports Higher Profit, Revenue -- Earnings Review

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported its second-quarter results before the opening of trading Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: Net income for the radio company was $292 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $202 million, or 4 cents a share, for the same quarter a year before. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for 6 cents a share.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 6% to $1.43 billion, ahead of the consensus forecast of $1.42 billion.

SUBSCRIBERS: The company added 483,000 net new self-pay subscribers, ending the quarter with about 28.2 million.

GUIDANCE: For fiscal 2018, the company guided revenues of more than $5.7 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.75 billion. The company also guided self-pay net subscriber growth of about 1.15 million.

STOCK MOVE: The stock rose 2% to $7.12 in premarket trading Wednesday. Shares are up 30% in the last year.

