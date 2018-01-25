NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters Champion and a two-time PLAYERS Championship winner, is returning to the SiriusXM airwaves to host The Fred Couples Show exclusively on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel. The new season will premiere on Tuesday, January 30.

The Fred Couples Show first debuted on SiriusXM in 2014 and Couples hosted multiple special editions of the show before high profile events including the Super Bowl, the Masters and the Ryder Cup. The new 2018 season will feature Couples hosting on a regular basis, with the show airing monthly throughout the year.

The SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel is available to listeners nationwide on satellite radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92), on the SiriusXM app as well as on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Sonos speakers and more.

"I've really enjoyed the SiriusXM specials we've done and I'm excited to embark on a brand new season," said Couples. "SiriusXM is a great forum for a guy like me who is interested in everything about golf – and a lot of other sports. And we've got a lot to cover in 2018 – Tiger, the game's young guns, and of course the big stories in the NFL, NBA, MLB, college and more."

Couples continues to be one of the most popular figures in golf and he will share a perspective on the game that few others can. He is also a die hard sports fan, as comfortable talking about the NFL, NBA, MLB and college sports as he is covering his own sport, and will eagerly delve into topics and talk to guests from beyond the world of golf.

"Fred remains one of the biggest personalities in the game and we're thrilled to have him on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "SiriusXM is the perfect place for Fred to do the kind of program that truly showcases his personality and can cover his varied interests. Our listeners are getting access to one of the game's all-time greats, and they are going to enjoy his opinions and insights on golf and so much more."

Couples turned professional in 1980 and rose to #1 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 1992. His resume includes 15 PGA TOUR wins, including memorable victories in the 1992 Masters Tournament and the PLAYERS Championships in 1984 and 1996. He won both PGA TOUR Player of the Year and the Vardon Trophy, awarded for lowest scoring average, in 1991 and 1992. A fixture for the United States in international team competitions, Couples played on five Ryder Cup teams and four Presidents Cup teams, and he captained the winning Presidents Cup teams in 2009, 2011 and 2013. He has 13 victories on the Champions Tour since joining that circuit in 2010, and he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio offers the best daily golf talk, news, analysis and instruction on radio, as well as live play-by-play of PGA TOUR events and major championships. Visit www.SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio for a daily schedule.

