SiteOne Landscape Supply : Atlantic Irrigation Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Atlantic Irrigation. Started in 1976, Atlantic is a leader in the distribution of irrigation, lighting, drainage and landscaping equipment with 33 locations across 13 states in the Eastern U.S. and two provinces in Eastern Canada.

“Atlantic significantly expands the scale of our irrigation and lighting business in the Eastern U.S. and Canada markets. This transaction represents the largest number of locations that we have acquired in a single acquisition in more than a decade. The addition of Atlantic complements our existing branch network and strengthens our full-line offering of nursery, hardscape, agronomic, irrigation and landscape lighting products. Atlantic has a very talented and seasoned team with a rich history of providing exceptional customer service that spans more than 40 years. Overall this is a terrific addition to the SiteOne family,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“We are building upon the strong momentum from last year with two acquisitions so far in 2018 and a healthy pipeline as we look to add more leading companies to our team in the remainder of the year,” said Black.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006378/en/