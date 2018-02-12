Log in
SiteOne Landscape Supply : Atlantic Irrigation Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply

02/12/2018 | 11:35pm CET

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Atlantic Irrigation. Started in 1976, Atlantic is a leader in the distribution of irrigation, lighting, drainage and landscaping equipment with 33 locations across 13 states in the Eastern U.S. and two provinces in Eastern Canada.

“Atlantic significantly expands the scale of our irrigation and lighting business in the Eastern U.S. and Canada markets. This transaction represents the largest number of locations that we have acquired in a single acquisition in more than a decade. The addition of Atlantic complements our existing branch network and strengthens our full-line offering of nursery, hardscape, agronomic, irrigation and landscape lighting products. Atlantic has a very talented and seasoned team with a rich history of providing exceptional customer service that spans more than 40 years. Overall this is a terrific addition to the SiteOne family,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“We are building upon the strong momentum from last year with two acquisitions so far in 2018 and a healthy pipeline as we look to add more leading companies to our team in the remainder of the year,” said Black.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 856 M
EBIT 2017 107 M
Net income 2017 50,0 M
Debt 2017 413 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 60,32
P/E ratio 2018 36,91
EV / Sales 2017 1,78x
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
Capitalization 2 884 M
