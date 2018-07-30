SiteOne Landscape Supply : CentralPro Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only
national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United
States, announced today the acquisition of CentralPro. Founded in 1972,
with 11 locations across Central Florida, CentralPro is a leader in the
distribution of irrigation, lighting and drainage products to landscape
professionals throughout the State of Florida.
“CentralPro significantly expands the scale of our irrigation business
in the State of Florida. The addition of CentralPro complements our
existing branch network and strengthens our irrigation and landscape
lighting market leadership in the state. They have an extremely talented
and seasoned team with a rich history of providing excellent customer
service for over 45 years,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne
Landscape Supply.
“This is our 11th acquisition to date in 2018 as we continue to build
our market leadership and expand the number of markets where we provide
a full range of landscape supply products and services to our customers.”
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national
wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has
a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential
and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design,
installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other
outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
