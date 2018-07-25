SiteOne Landscape Supply : Kirkwood Material Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

Log in
07/25/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Kirkwood Material Supply. Founded in 1983, Kirkwood serves the greater St. Louis market with eight locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes and nursery products to landscape professionals.

“Kirkwood Material is a terrific addition to SiteOne as they add hardscapes and nursery distribution to our existing irrigation, agronomic and landscape lighting product lines in the St. Louis market. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals,” said Doug Black, Chairman, President and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Kirkwood Material has an outstanding history and talented team that shares SiteOne’s passion and desire to provide quality products, exceptional service and superior value to our customers,” said Black. “This is our ninth acquisition in 2018 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2018
