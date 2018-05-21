Log in
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC
SiteOne Landscape Supply : Landscaper's Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply

05/21/2018

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply. Founded in 2000, Landscaper’s Choice is a leader in the distribution of nursery and landscape supplies to landscape professionals in the Naples, FL and Bonita Springs, FL markets.

“Landscaper’s Choice is a natural fit with SiteOne as they add nursery products to our existing irrigation, agronomic and landscape lighting product lines in Florida. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Landscaper’s Choice has a rich history and talented team that shares SiteOne’s passion and desire to provide excellent quality, service and value to the customer. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of Landscaper’s Choice and SiteOne is yet another step closer to achieving our goal,” said Black. “This is our fifth acquisition to date in 2018 as we continue to expand the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


