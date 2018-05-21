SiteOne Landscape Supply : Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only
national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United
States, announced today the acquisition of Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale
Nursery and Supply. Founded in 2000, Landscaper’s Choice is a leader in
the distribution of nursery and landscape supplies to landscape
professionals in the Naples, FL and Bonita Springs, FL markets.
“Landscaper’s Choice is a natural fit with SiteOne as they add nursery
products to our existing irrigation, agronomic and landscape lighting
product lines in Florida. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be
the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals,” said Doug
Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.
“Landscaper’s Choice has a rich history and talented team that shares
SiteOne’s passion and desire to provide excellent quality, service and
value to the customer. We are committed to delivering the best customer
experience in the green industry and the combination of Landscaper’s
Choice and SiteOne is yet another step closer to achieving our goal,”
said Black. “This is our fifth acquisition to date in 2018 as we
continue to expand the number of markets where we provide a full range
of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national
wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has
a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential
and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design,
installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other
outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
